CSB Bank gets RBI nod to appoint Bhama Krishnamurthy as part-time chairman

CSB Bank announced that it has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for appointment of Bhama Krishnamurthy as the part-time chairperson of the bank with effect from 17 November 2022.

The appointment is for the period from the date of approval of RBI, 17 November 2022 up to 28 September 2024, both days inclusive.

This appointment is coterminous with Bhama Krishnamurthy's second term of appointment as independent director of the bank.

CSB Bank is an old private sector bank with a history of over 101 years and operating out of 603 branches. The business is concentrated in Kerala (approximately 50% branches) with remaining spread mainly across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

CSB Bank reported 1.6% rise in net profit to Rs 12.06 crore on a 8% rise in total income to Rs 60.01 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of CSB Bank fell 1.17% to Rs 219 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)