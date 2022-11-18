IFB Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Bank of Maharashtra, Nazara Technologies Ltd, Esab India Ltd and Indian Overseas Bank are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 November 2022.

Bank of Maharashtra, Nazara Technologies Ltd, Esab India Ltd and Indian Overseas Bank are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 November 2022.

IFB Industries Ltd soared 11.83% to Rs 1044.75 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 9966 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7881 shares in the past one month.

Bank of Maharashtra surged 8.44% to Rs 25.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 61.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Nazara Technologies Ltd spiked 7.13% to Rs 607.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35384 shares in the past one month.

Esab India Ltd jumped 5.55% to Rs 3880. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 709 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 284 shares in the past one month.

Indian Overseas Bank spurt 5.19% to Rs 21.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)