Eicher Motors appoints Vidhya Srinivasan as CFO

Eicher Motors appointed Vidhya Srinivasan as the chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel of the company with efffect from 18 November 2022.

Vidhya Srinivasan is a qualified chartered accountant and also holds a post graduate diploma in business administration from Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad. She has 24+ years of experience in finance, strategy, business planning, legal and commercial functions.

Srinivasan last worked with Bata India as director-finance and chief financial officer. Prior to joining Bata, she had worked with Puma Sports India as executive director - finance, legal & it and chief financial officer. At Puma (2014-2020), she was part of the management team driving enterprise growth and new business opportunities. She has earlier worked with organizations like Aditya Birla Retail, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Kearney at various senior positions.

Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB Volvo - Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.

The auto major's consolidated net profit jumped 76% to Rs 656.86 crore in Q2 FY23 from Rs 373.20 crore in Q2 FY22. Total revenue from operations was recorded at Rs 3,519.40 crore, up 56.4% as compared to Rs 2,249.56 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.

The scrip declined 1.04% to currently trade at Rs 3,408 on the BSE.

