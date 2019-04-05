CTBC Bank Taiwan Selects TCS BaNCS for transformation operations

-
Tata Consultancy Services announced that TCS BaNCS for Custody has been selected by Chinatrust Commercial Bank (CTBC) Taiwan to transform operations and enhance customer experience.
CTBC, a leading securities services provider in Taiwan with over US550 billion assets under custody, selected TCS BaNCS to consolidate a fragmented IT landscape and transform its legacy systems to a modern platform. TCS BaNCS' multi-entity, -currency, and -market capabilities spanning the complete value chain for settlements, asset servicing, cash, and pricing services on a single platform, will help CTBC standardize and integrate operations between its Taiwan and Hong Kong businesses, thereby laying a strong and sustainable foundation for future growth and expansion.
