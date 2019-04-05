Board of Balrampur Chini Mills approves buyback of shares up to Rs 147.67 cr

At meeting held on 05 April 2019The Board of Balrampur Chini Mills at its meeting held on 05 April 2019 has approved the buyback of fully paid up Equity Shares of face value of Re. 1 each not exceeding 84,38,327 equity shares (representing upto 3.69% of the total paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company as on 31 March 2018) at a price of Rs. 175 per Equity Share payable in cash for an aggregate of up to Rs 147.67 crore.
