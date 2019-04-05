Godrej Properties hikes stake in Wonder Space

-
Godrej Properties has increased its equity stake in Wonder Space Properties from 25.1% to 96.03% by acquiring equity shares from Shubh Properties Cooperatief U.
Wonder Space Properties is engaged in construction and development of land situated in NCR.
Consequent to the above acquisition, Wonder Space Properties has become Subsidiary of the Company with effect from 04 April 2019.
