Cumulative Number Of Houses Sanctioned Under PMAY(U) Now More Than 72.66 Lakh

The has approved the construction of another 4,78,670 more affordable houses for the benefit of urban poor under (Urban). The approval was given in the 42ndmeeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee.The cumulative number of houses sanctioned under PMAY(U) now is 72,65,763.

has been sanctioned 1,05,956 houses while the sanction for is 1,02,895 houses. The number of houses sanctioned for is 91,689, while has been sanctioned 68,110. has been sanctioned 35,377 houses and the sanction for is 25,059 houses. The number of houses sanctioned for is 17,817 while Odisha has been sanctioned 12,290. has been sanctioned 10,269 houses while the sanction for Uttarkhandis 9,208 houses.

A total of 940 projects with a project cost of Rs 22,492 crore with central assistance of Rs7,180 crore has been approved in the meeting held under the Chairmanship of ShriDurga Shankar Mishra, Secretary,

