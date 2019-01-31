Cumulative Number Of Houses Sanctioned Under PMAY(U) Now More Than 72.66 Lakh

-
ALSO READ
Centre approves construction of nearly 6.28 lakh houses for urban poor
Ministry Of Housing Approves Construction Of 626488 More Affordable Houses Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban)
Centre approves 1.12 lakh more houses under PM's housing scheme
Govt approves 4 lakh houses under PMAY(U)
2.75 lakh home-buyers avail CLSS under PMAY (U); Gujarat tops chart
-
The Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs has approved the construction of another 4,78,670 more affordable houses for the benefit of urban poor under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban). The approval was given in the 42ndmeeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee.The cumulative number of houses sanctioned under PMAY(U) now is 72,65,763.
Andhra Pradesh has been sanctioned 1,05,956 houses while the sanction for West Bengal is 1,02,895 houses. The number of houses sanctioned for Uttar Pradesh is 91,689, while Tamil Nadu has been sanctioned 68,110. Madhya Pradesh has been sanctioned 35,377 houses and the sanction for Kerala is 25,059 houses. The number of houses sanctioned for Maharashtra is 17,817 while Odisha has been sanctioned 12,290. Bihar has been sanctioned 10,269 houses while the sanction for Uttarkhandis 9,208 houses.
A total of 940 projects with a project cost of Rs 22,492 crore with central assistance of Rs7,180 crore has been approved in the meeting held under the Chairmanship of ShriDurga Shankar Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU