Kyrgyzstan, India mulling joint financing mechanisms to boost two-way investment & trade: Kyrgyz Foreign Affairs Minister

Kyrgyzstan and India are considering establishment of joint financing mechanisms to accelerate two-way investment and trade in a range of areas including energy, IT, mining, textiles, education, medical and pharmaceutical sectors.

This was indicated by the visiting Kyrgyzstan Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr. Chingiz Aidarbekov, while addressing the India-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum -From Intentions to Action - Only One Step', organised by FICCI, Government of India and the Kyrgyz Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mr. Aiderbekov said that Kyrgyzstan -India relations have risen to a new level.

Yet the full potential is yet to be realised for which it was imperative to remove barriers to trade and investment. He said a special department on economic diplomacy had been set in the Kyrgyz Foreign Affairs Ministry and provinces were being encouraged to do the same.

He said there was huge scope for investment from India in Kyrgyzstan's energy sector, especially in hydropower generation. Likewise, there was potential in mining and education, he added.

First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 14:13 IST

