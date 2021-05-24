Cupid gains on restarting production activities at Nasik plant

Cupid rose 3.64% to Rs 241.70 after the company announced resumption of production activities at its factory situated at Sinnar in Nasik.

Earlier on 12 May 2021, the company had shut the Nasik plant in view of the imposition of strict lockdown in the region by the authorities.

Cupid makes rubber contraceptives and allied prophylactic products. The company's standalone net profit declined 6.95% to Rs 9.50 crore on a 8.80% rise in net sales to Rs 46.74 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)