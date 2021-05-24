Poly Medicure Q4 PAT grows 71% to Rs 39 cr

On a consolidated basis, Poly Medicure's net profit soared 71.48% to Rs 38.84 crore on 24.29% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 212.95 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

Profit before tax jumped 79.33% to Rs 51.81 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 28.89 crore in Q4 FY20.

During the financial year, Poly Medicure's consolidated net profit climbed 41.72% to Rs 135.87 crore on 14.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 786.46 crore in FY 2021 over FY 2020.

The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share for the FY 2020-21.

Meanwhile, Naresh Vijayvergiya has been appointed as the chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 1 July 2021. Vijayvergiya has been with the company since April 2020 as the President (Finance and Strategy).

Poly Medicure exports plastic medical disposables/surgical devices. It manufactures and supplies approximately 100 types of disposable medical devices in the product verticals of infusion therapy, anesthesia, urology, gastroenterology, blood management and blood collection, surgery and wound drainage, dialysis and central venous access catheters.

Shares of Poly Medicure tumbled 7.10% to Rs 1,055.80 amid profit selling. The scrip hit an all-time high at Rs 1,163 in intraday today.

The stock galloped 13.52% in the past four trading sessions to settle at Rs 1,136.45 on Friday, 21 May 2021 from its recent closing low of Rs 1,001.10 on Monday, 17 May 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)