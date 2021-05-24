Ramco Cements Q4 PAT up 47% YoY

The Ramco Cements reported 46.7% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 214.36 crore on 17.1% rise in net revenue to Rs 1,640.45 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

During the quarter ended 31 March 2021, the sale of cement for the company is 3.21 million tons, compared to 2.93 million tons in the corresponding period of the previous year with a growth of 10%.

EBIDTA for the quarter ended 31 March 2021 was Rs 458.89 crore as against Rs 290.59 crore during the previous corresponding period with an increase of 58% due to improved margins and increase in sale volumes.

Blended EBIDTA per ton for Q4 FY21 was Rs 1,428 as against Rs 991 in Q4 FY20.

Operating ratio for the quarter ended 31 March 2021 was 28% as against 21% in the previous corresponding period.

The company's windfarms generated 1.60 crore units as against 1.99 crore units in the previous corresponding period, down by 19.6% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY21 stood at Rs 347.91 crore, up by 87.3% from Rs 185.74 crore in Q4 FY20. The company incurred tax expenses of Rs 133.55 crore in the fourth quarter as compared with Rs 39.57 crore in the same period last year.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported 51.1% jump in net profit to Rs 216.16 crore on 16.9% rise in net revenue to Rs 1,641.53 crore in Q4 FY20.

The company reported 29.7% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 783.64 crore on 1.9% fall in net revenue to Rs 5,321.37 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021 over the year ended 31 March 2020.

Ramco Cements said that the expansion projects in Jayanthipuram and Kurnool are delayed due to pandemic caused by COVID-19. In both the project sites, the availability of manpower was disrupted intermittently since last 14 months. The clinkering unit of 1.5 MTPA in Jayanthipuram is expected to be commissioned during Q-1 of FY 2021-22, while the clinkering unit of 2.25 MTPA in Kurnool is expected to be commissioned during Q-2 of FY 2021-22.

During the FY 2020-21, the company has incurred Rs 1,766 crore towards capex, including for the above-mentioned ongoing capacity expansion programme, out of which a sum of Rs. 600 crores were incurred during the quarter ended 31 March 2021.

The company's gross debt as on 31 March 2021 is Rs 3,102 crore, out of which Rs 217 crore is soft/interest-free debt. The net debt to EBIDTA is 1.89 times as on 31 March 2021 as against 2.52 times in the previous year.

The Ramco Cements makes portland cement, ready mix concrete and dry mortar products, and operates wind farms.

The scrip fell 1.75% to currently trade at Rs 973.70 on the BSE.

