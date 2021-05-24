HFCL Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd, Mangalam Cement Ltd, Praj Industries Ltd and Poly Medicure Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 May 2021.

HFCL Ltd crashed 7.53% to Rs 45.45 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 63.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd tumbled 6.50% to Rs 105.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 98524 shares in the past one month.

Mangalam Cement Ltd lost 5.70% to Rs 310. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22161 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6302 shares in the past one month.

Praj Industries Ltd shed 5.61% to Rs 332.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

Poly Medicure Ltd slipped 4.22% to Rs 1088.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 72334 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32807 shares in the past one month.

