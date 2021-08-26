Currency In Circulation Gains Around 10% On Year

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation fell by 0.20% on the week to stand at Rs 29.53 lakh crore as on August 20, 2021. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money also slipped by 0.10% on the week to Rs 37.24 lakh crore.

Currency in circulation moved up around 9.9% on a year ago basis compared to 22.80% growth at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has gone up by 3.50% so far and the reserve money has also increased by a similar magnitude.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)