Currency In Circulation Up 9.4% On Year

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation rose 0.40% on the week to stand at Rs 29.50 lakh crore as on September 10, 2021. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money also rose by 0.40% on the week to Rs 36.81 lakh crore.

Currency in circulation rose around 9.40% on a year ago basis compared to 22.40% growth at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has gone up by 3.4% so far while the reserve money has moved up by 2.30%.

