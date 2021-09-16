India Needs Right Mix Of Investment And Income Policies For Its Food Based Safety Net

India is running the world's largest food-based safety net programmes. As India looks towards 2030 and beyond, these efforts need to be scaled with a right mix of investment and income driven policies, noted Sudhanshu Pandey, Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD), Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

He stated further that delivering nutrition and supporting diet diversity are important aspects being integrated with food security efforts at DFPD. He also highlighted the Departments efforts taken towards reducing food losses especially around food grains.

