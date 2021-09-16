India Needs Right Mix Of Investment And Income Policies For Its Food Based Safety Net

-
ALSO READ
Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs Says Over 50 Lakh Houses Delivered Under Housing For All By 2022 Mission
Wipro, Securonix announce partnership to deliver managed security services
Institute of Nutrition Leadership becomes Regional Education Partners for The Health Sciences Academy in India
Wipro partners with Securonix for providing managed security services
Board of Valencia Nutrition approves change in directorate
-
India is running the world's largest food-based safety net programmes. As India looks towards 2030 and beyond, these efforts need to be scaled with a right mix of investment and income driven policies, noted Sudhanshu Pandey, Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD), Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.
He stated further that delivering nutrition and supporting diet diversity are important aspects being integrated with food security efforts at DFPD. He also highlighted the Departments efforts taken towards reducing food losses especially around food grains.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU