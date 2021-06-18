Cyient announces holistic sustainability framework

Cyient has pledged to become a carbon and water neutral business by 2025. Cyient announced a holistic sustainability framework with its first sustainability report.

By adopting the framework, Cyient ensures that the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) aspects are strengthened across the value chain with strong leadership commitment, collaborative partnership, and an empowered ecosystem enabling long-term sustainable value generation.

With a 360-degree approach, the framework has 13 focus areas distributed across three pillarsResponsible, Equitable, and Accountablein alignment with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Building on its sustainability initiatives, Cyient has committed to becoming the most sustainable engineering, manufacturing, and technology services organization. Adopting a path of shared and sustainable long-term value, the company is doubling down on addressing the growing climate crisis by committing to carbon and water neutral operations and ensuring zero waste to landfills.

Within this period, the company also aims to achieve gender balance at the workplace, offer continuous employee training and development, and undertake numerous community development programs such as education for the girl child, skill development for the youth, and IT literacy. It will further become more accountable by establishing the highest levels of governance, ensuring safe and secure data, and accelerating digital industrial transformation with industry 4.0.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)