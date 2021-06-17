TTK Prestige add Judge portfolio of products to its e-commerce website

TTK Prestige extended its e-commerce network to include its leading UK cookware brand Judge, which was launched in India in 2017.
The brand is part of the TTK Prestige owned Horwood Homeware company and is targeted at value-seeking customers, who are in the market for quality kitchen solutions at competitive price points.
The Judge portfolio includes a vast array of products such as pressure cookers, cookware, gas stoves, bottles and flasks, mixer grinders, dinner sets as well as small appliances. Judge's new e-commerce site is www.judgeappliances.com, where consumers can find the entire collection for purchase.
With a 100 year legacy in the UK, Judge's innovative products are renowned for its quality and craftsmanship.
The brand offers consumers functionality and performance, with attractive price points ranging from Rs 225 up to Rs 7995. All products are backed by the after sales network of TTK Prestige.
