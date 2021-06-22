Cyient launches future-ready innovation platform - CyientifIQ

Cyient launched CyientifIQ, its future-ready innovation platform to identify, build, and deploy IP-driven solutions, products, and platforms.
In the last few years, Cyient has co-innovated with its customers and delivered impactful outcomes and experiences by developing products, co-patenting ideas, and creating multiple IPs.
According to Cyient, the key to creating meaningful value out of innovation is to build solutions in an ecosystem mode, wherein the company's innovation evangelists tightly collaborate with a network of strategic and niche partners, startups and incubation centers, and R&D teams at renowned academic institutions.
The CyientifIQ program is Cyient's strategic way forward to rise in the innovation quotient index and attract top talent from across technologies and domains.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU