Cyient launches future-ready innovation platform - CyientifIQ

Cyient launched CyientifIQ, its future-ready innovation platform to identify, build, and deploy IP-driven solutions, products, and platforms.

In the last few years, Cyient has co-innovated with its customers and delivered impactful outcomes and experiences by developing products, co-patenting ideas, and creating multiple IPs.

According to Cyient, the key to creating meaningful value out of innovation is to build solutions in an ecosystem mode, wherein the company's innovation evangelists tightly collaborate with a network of strategic and niche partners, startups and incubation centers, and R&D teams at renowned academic institutions.

The CyientifIQ program is Cyient's strategic way forward to rise in the innovation quotient index and attract top talent from across technologies and domains.

