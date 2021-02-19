D B Corp Ltd spurts 1.52%

D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 93.55, up 1.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.04% in last one year as compared to a 24.92% drop in NIFTY and a 9.34% drop in the Nifty Media index.

D B Corp Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 93.55, up 1.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 15091.6. The Sensex is at 51206.33, down 0.23%. D B Corp Ltd has risen around 13.81% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which D B Corp Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1692.2, up 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 15.51 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

