GAIL (India) Ltd spurts 3.39%, rises for third straight session

GAIL (India) Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 147.95, up 3.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 15091.6. The Sensex is at 51206.33, down 0.23%. GAIL (India) Ltd has added around 7.21% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GAIL (India) Ltd is a constituent, has added around 8.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18770.65, up 1.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 481.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 262.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 147.55, up 3.11% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 10.85 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

