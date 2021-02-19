Punjab National Bank in demand

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 44.65, up 1.94% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.52% in last one year as compared to a 24.92% jump in NIFTY and a 17.38% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

Punjab National Bank gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 44.65, up 1.94% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 15091.6. The Sensex is at 51206.33, down 0.23%. Punjab National Bank has gained around 20.84% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has gained around 11.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36587, down 0.73% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2267.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2110.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 62.64 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

