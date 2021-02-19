Varun Beverages Ltd rises around 2%

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 968.15, up 2.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.2% in last one year as compared to a 24.92% jump in NIFTY and a 9.32% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

Varun Beverages Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 968.15, up 2.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 15091.6. The Sensex is at 51206.33, down 0.23%. Varun Beverages Ltd has gained around 5.59% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33373.9, up 0.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.72 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 96.63 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

