D B Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 116.69 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 89.94% to Rs 1.26 crore

Net Loss of D B Realty reported to Rs 116.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 54.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 89.94% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1.2612.52-5753.17-184.74-125.07-42.27-125.30-42.63-116.69-54.78

