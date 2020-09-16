D B Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 116.69 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 89.94% to Rs 1.26 croreNet Loss of D B Realty reported to Rs 116.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 54.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 89.94% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.2612.52 -90 OPM %-5753.17-184.74 -PBDT-125.07-42.27 -196 PBT-125.30-42.63 -194 NP-116.69-54.78 -113
