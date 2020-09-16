D B Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 135.76 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales reported at Rs -1.55 crore

Net loss of D B Realty reported to Rs 135.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 65.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs -1.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 324.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 413.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 277.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 53.67% to Rs 169.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 365.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales-1.55324.82 PL 169.19365.21 -54 OPM %4873.5565.53 --136.69-24.82 - PBDT-105.37166.88 PL -367.81-155.47 -137 PBT-105.65166.52 PL -368.99-157.38 -134 NP-135.7665.95 PL -413.03-277.67 -49

Wed, September 16 2020. 15:36 IST

