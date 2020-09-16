D B Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 135.76 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
D B Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 32.51 crore in the March 2020 quarter
D B Corp reports consolidated net loss of Rs 48.05 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises shares tank nearly 14 pc after Q4 earnings
Piramal Enterprises Q1 PAT rises 11% to 496 cr
Piramal Enterprises posts net loss of Rs 1,702.59 cr in Q4
-
Sales reported at Rs -1.55 croreNet loss of D B Realty reported to Rs 135.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 65.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs -1.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 324.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 413.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 277.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 53.67% to Rs 169.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 365.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales-1.55324.82 PL 169.19365.21 -54 OPM %4873.5565.53 --136.69-24.82 - PBDT-105.37166.88 PL -367.81-155.47 -137 PBT-105.65166.52 PL -368.99-157.38 -134 NP-135.7665.95 PL -413.03-277.67 -49
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU