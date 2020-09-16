Shri Bajrang Alliance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.43 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 90.61% to Rs 3.33 croreNet loss of Shri Bajrang Alliance reported to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 4.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 90.61% to Rs 3.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 35.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.3335.46 -91 OPM %-67.572.99 -PBDT-3.220.52 PL PBT-3.650.37 PL NP-2.434.96 PL
