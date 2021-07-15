Dabur India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Dabur India Ltd is quoting at Rs 584.25, down 0.18% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 19.81% in last one year as compared to a 48.34% rally in NIFTY and a 16.07% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Dabur India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 584.25, down 0.18% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 15931.65. The Sensex is at 53186.93, up 0.53%.Dabur India Ltd has gained around 0.63% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Dabur India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36073.2, up 0.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 583.75, down 0.15% on the day. Dabur India Ltd jumped 19.81% in last one year as compared to a 48.34% rally in NIFTY and a 16.07% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 74.86 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

