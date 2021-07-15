ITC Ltd gains for third straight session

ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 206.8, up 1.32% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.68% in last one year as compared to a 48.19% jump in NIFTY and a 15.87% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

ITC Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 206.8, up 1.32% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 15915.85. The Sensex is at 53158.56, up 0.48%. ITC Ltd has slipped around 0.51% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36073.2, up 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 137.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 159.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 207.4, up 1.2% on the day. ITC Ltd is up 6.68% in last one year as compared to a 48.19% jump in NIFTY and a 15.87% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 19.28 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)