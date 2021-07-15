Jagran Prakashan Ltd spurts 0.59%, gains for fifth straight session

Jagran Prakashan Ltd is quoting at Rs 68.75, up 0.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 75.38% in last one year as compared to a 48.26% jump in NIFTY and a 36.61% jump in the Nifty Media.

Jagran Prakashan Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 68.75, up 0.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 15923.35. The Sensex is at 53161.59, up 0.49%. Jagran Prakashan Ltd has gained around 10.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Jagran Prakashan Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1814.25, down 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.32 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

