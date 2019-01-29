Dabur India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

-
Dabur India Ltd is quoting at Rs 423.65, down 0.88% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 18.14% in last one year as compared to a 4.2% slide in NIFTY and a 7.44% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.
Dabur India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at 423.65, down 0.88% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 10585.8. The Sensex is at 35414.46, down 0.68%.Dabur India Ltd has eased around 1.63% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Dabur India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29565.55, down 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.41 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 424.5, down 0.66% on the day. Dabur India Ltd jumped 18.14% in last one year as compared to a 4.2% slide in NIFTY and a 7.44% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.
The PE of the stock is 65.16 based on TTM earnings ending September 18.
