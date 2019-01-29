Spice Mobility Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd, Industries Ltd, and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 January 2019.

Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd, Industries Ltd, and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 January 2019.

soared 18.62% to Rs 11.85 at 11:34 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1464 shares in the past one month.

surged 17.45% to Rs 97.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 67196 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36096 shares in the past one month.

Industries Ltd spiked 15.84% to Rs 130.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

spurt 12.14% to Rs 42.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2525 shares in the past one month.

added 10.81% to Rs 288. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1412 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)