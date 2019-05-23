Dabur India Ltd gains for fifth session

Dabur India Ltd is quoting at Rs 389.1, up 0.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.3% in last one year as compared to a 12.24% spurt in NIFTY and a 5% spurt in the Nifty FMCG.
Dabur India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 389.1, up 0.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 11801.15. The Sensex is at 39396.05, up 0.73%. Dabur India Ltd has dropped around 2.4% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Dabur India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30247.65, down 1.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 33.79 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 389.45, up 0.95% on the day. Dabur India Ltd is up 5.3% in last one year as compared to a 12.24% spurt in NIFTY and a 5% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.
The PE of the stock is 53.46 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.
