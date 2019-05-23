JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Market extends gains

Board of TCI Finance appoints director
Business Standard

Volumes soar at Sundaram Clayton Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Sundaram Clayton Ltd recorded volume of 339 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 61 shares

KNR Constructions Ltd, T.V. Today Network Ltd, Heritage Foods Ltd, Timken India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 May 2019.

Sundaram Clayton Ltd recorded volume of 339 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 61 shares. The stock gained 4.17% to Rs.2,717.85. Volumes stood at 4 shares in the last session.

KNR Constructions Ltd clocked volume of 20798 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4525 shares. The stock gained 8.10% to Rs.267.50. Volumes stood at 2905 shares in the last session.

T.V. Today Network Ltd witnessed volume of 8483 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2001 shares. The stock dropped 0.09% to Rs.265.00. Volumes stood at 2062 shares in the last session.

Heritage Foods Ltd registered volume of 7883 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2074 shares. The stock slipped 4.84% to Rs.452.00. Volumes stood at 5555 shares in the last session.

Timken India Ltd clocked volume of 37304 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9893 shares. The stock gained 3.94% to Rs.692.70. Volumes stood at 81487 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 11:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements