Volumes soar at Sundaram Clayton Ltd counter

Sundaram Clayton Ltd recorded volume of 339 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 61 shares
KNR Constructions Ltd, T.V. Today Network Ltd, Heritage Foods Ltd, Timken India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 May 2019.
Sundaram Clayton Ltd recorded volume of 339 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 61 shares. The stock gained 4.17% to Rs.2,717.85. Volumes stood at 4 shares in the last session.
KNR Constructions Ltd clocked volume of 20798 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4525 shares. The stock gained 8.10% to Rs.267.50. Volumes stood at 2905 shares in the last session.
T.V. Today Network Ltd witnessed volume of 8483 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2001 shares. The stock dropped 0.09% to Rs.265.00. Volumes stood at 2062 shares in the last session.
Heritage Foods Ltd registered volume of 7883 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2074 shares. The stock slipped 4.84% to Rs.452.00. Volumes stood at 5555 shares in the last session.
Timken India Ltd clocked volume of 37304 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9893 shares. The stock gained 3.94% to Rs.692.70. Volumes stood at 81487 shares in the last session.
