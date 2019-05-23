GMR Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd, IndusInd Bank Ltd and Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 May 2019.
GMR Infrastructure Ltd spiked 7.79% to Rs 16.6 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.46 lakh shares in the past one month.
Adani Enterprises Ltd soared 7.53% to Rs 169.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 44.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.53 lakh shares in the past one month.
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd surged 6.79% to Rs 413.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.61 lakh shares in the past one month.
IndusInd Bank Ltd added 6.43% to Rs 1615.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.55 lakh shares in the past one month.
Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd exploded 6.22% to Rs 1013.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 55061 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44114 shares in the past one month.
