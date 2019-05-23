TIL Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd, DCM Ltd, Steels Ltd and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 May 2019.

soared 20.00% to Rs 254.15 at 11:57 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 5250 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 542 shares in the past one month.

surged 15.44% to Rs 120. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 49176 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9154 shares in the past one month.

spiked 12.84% to Rs 76.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15040 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3579 shares in the past one month.

Steels Ltd spurt 11.96% to Rs 30.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 174 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 696 shares in the past one month.

advanced 10.68% to Rs 9.74. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4160 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3238 shares in the past one month.

