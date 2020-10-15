Dalmia Bharat CFO Jayesh Doshi resigns

Jayesh Nagindas Doshi has resigned from the position of whole time director and chief financial officer (CFO) of Dalmia Bharat.

The board of directors of Dalmia Bharat have taken note of the resignation of Jayesh Nagindas Doshi from the position of whole time director and chief financial officer of the company. The board approved to relieve Jayesh Doshi from the closure of business hours on 31 October 2020. The disclosure was made after market hours yesterday, 14 October 2020.

The cement maker's consolidated net profit jumped 23.7% to Rs 188 crore on a 22.2% drop in net sales to Rs 1,974 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Dalmia Bharat is a cement manufacturing company based in India. Its segments include cement, refractory and power. The firm's products include Portland Slag Cement (PSC), Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC) and Portland Composite Cement (PCC).

Shares of Dalmia Bharat rose 1.17% to Rs 808.80 on BSE. The scrip zoomed 99.21% from its 52-week low of Rs 406 hit on 24 March 2020.

