Tata Elxsi gains after Q2 PAT rises 58% YoY

-
ALSO READ
Tata Elxsi Delivers Another Steady Quarter With a 3.6% Revenue Growth and 7.5% PBT Growth QoQ
Tata Elxsi opens global engineering center for Schaeffler's mobility solutions
TCS ranks #37 among Top 100 Software Companies of 2020
Tata Consultancy Services recognized as Leader for Medical Devices Digital Services
TCS receives three 2020 Brandon Hall Group Awards
-
Tata Elxsi rose 2.04% to Rs 1486.60 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 58.4% to Rs 78.88 crore on 11.5% rise in net sales to Rs 430.18 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
The company's revenue from the software development & services business segment stood at Rs 420.53 crore (up 12.7% YoY). The revenue from the system integration & support services segment was at Rs 9.65 crore (down 23.3% YoY) in the second quarter.
Profit before tax in Q2 September 2020 stood at Rs 109.95 crore, up by 56.1% from Rs 70.44 crore in Q2 September 2019. Current tax expense increased by 52.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 31.33 crore during the quarter.
Manoj Raghavan, CEO and managing director, said: "It was a pretty satisfying quarter with all-round growth across key verticals and geographies. We are seeing some recovery in the automotive market. We have closed some large deals including a multi-year deal with a European Tier1 supplier for vehicle electronics and software. We have also added new automotive customers including a new OEM."
"We are going into the second half of FY21 with a strong deal pipeline across geos and verticals, and a significant number of large deals that we are pursuing. We are back to our pre-COVID momentum and expect this momentum to continue into H2 FY21," he added.
Tata Elxsi is a provider of design and technology services across industries including automotive, broadcast, communications, healthcare and transportation.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU