Den Networks gains after strong Q2 result

Den Networks rose 1.89% to Rs 88.75 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 284% to Rs 37 crore on 2% rise in revenue to Rs 338 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 14 October 2020.

Consolidated EBITDA grew by 30% year on year (YoY) to Rs 62 crore in Q2 September 2020. EBITDA margin improved to 19% in Q2 September 2020 from 15% in Q2 September 2019.

Den Networks is a leading Cable TV Distribution company in the country with a wide gamut of services including Cable TV and Broadband.

