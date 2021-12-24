Data Patterns India, TCS, Adani Enterprises in spotlight

-
Shares of Data Patterns India will debut on the bourses today, 24 December 2021. The issue price is Rs 585 per share.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been selected by la Mobilidre, the oldest private non-life insurer in the Swiss market, as its long-term strategic partner to drive its digital transformation agenda.
Adani Enterprises has incorporated a WOS namely, 'Adani Data Networks Limited' (ADNL). The objective of to provide robust and reliable domestic and international network connectivity services and bespoke solutions.
The Board of L&T Finance Holdings considered the sale of 100% of the paid-up share capital of L&T Investment Management (LTIML), its wholly owned subsidiary and the asset manager of L&T Mutual Fund, to HSBC Asset Management (India) (HSBC AMC.
Apollo Micro Systems has bagged orders worth Rs 5.72 crore from DRDO. The company has installed CCTV based Security Surveillance and Animal Monitoring Systems at Nehru Zoological park, Hyderabad.
Tega Industries said that its board of directors has given an in-principle approval for setting up an additional larger plant in Chile for an estimated cost of Rs 175 crore.
Surya Roshni has received an order worth Rs 124.35 crore from IHB Limited for supply of API 3LPE coated pipes for LPG Pipeline Project.
Ajanta Pharma informed that it has scheduled its board meeting on 28 December 2021 to consider a proposal for buy-back of equity shares.
