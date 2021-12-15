SBI, HDFC, Deepak Nitrite in focus

SBI said that the Executive Committee of Central Board of the bank has accorded approval for exploring possibilities to offload 6% stake of the bank in SBI Funds Management Private Limited through IPO route.
HDFC said it has invoked 50 lakh shares pledged by Ansal Housing to recover its dues from the company.
Deepak Nitrite said that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 22 December 2021 to consider and approve raising of funds.
Mold-Tek Packaging said the company has launched QIP issue yesterday, 14 December 2021 and approved the floor price of Rs 722.40 per share for the QIP.
Aptus Value Housing Finance India said that the credit ratings agency ICRA had upgraded the company's long-term rating to '[ICRA] AA- (Stable)' from '[ICRA] A+ (Stable)'.
Sandhar Technologies has inaugurated its manufacturing facility at Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh for manufacturing of sheet metal components.
GR Infraprojects said the project "Development of Purvanchal Expressway (Package-IV) from Sidhi Ganeshpur to Sansarpur in Uttar Pradesh on EPC basis" has been provisionally completed.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU