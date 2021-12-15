SBI, HDFC, Deepak Nitrite in focus

SBI said that the Executive Committee of Central Board of the bank has accorded approval for exploring possibilities to offload 6% stake of the bank in SBI Funds Management Private Limited through IPO route.

HDFC said it has invoked 50 lakh shares pledged by Ansal Housing to recover its dues from the company.

Deepak Nitrite said that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 22 December 2021 to consider and approve raising of funds.

Mold-Tek Packaging said the company has launched QIP issue yesterday, 14 December 2021 and approved the floor price of Rs 722.40 per share for the QIP.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India said that the credit ratings agency ICRA had upgraded the company's long-term rating to '[ICRA] AA- (Stable)' from '[ICRA] A+ (Stable)'.

Sandhar Technologies has inaugurated its manufacturing facility at Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh for manufacturing of sheet metal components.

GR Infraprojects said the project "Development of Purvanchal Expressway (Package-IV) from Sidhi Ganeshpur to Sansarpur in Uttar Pradesh on EPC basis" has been provisionally completed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)