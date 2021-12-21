CE Info Systems, Wipro, Adani Enterprises in focus

Shares of CE Info Systems (MapmyIndia) will debut on the bourses today, 21 December 2021. The issue price is Rs 1,033 per share.

Wipro announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Austin, Texas headquartered Edgile, a transformational cybersecurity consulting provider that focuses on risk and compliance, information and cloud security, and digital identity.

Adani Enterprises said the company has received Letter of Awards (LoAs) from Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) for three Greenfield Ganga Expressway Projects - Group II, III and IV from Badaun to Prayagraj in the state of Uttar Pradesh on DBFOT (Toll) basis.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals has completed the transaction relating to sale of the company's business undertaking i.e., manufacturing facility together with the land, plant and machinery, assets, software and equipment located at Vemgal, Karnataka to Hetero Labs.

RailTel Corporation of India has received work order from Defence R & D Organisation for Expansion and Enhancement of CIAG Network Capacity at a total cost of Rs. 68.31 crore (Inclusive of GST).

Hatsun Agro Product said the company has commenced commercial production at Govindapur Ice Cream manufacturing plant in Telangana with effect from 19 December 2021.

Rolex Rings has entered into the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of Gujarat for development of Textile & Apparel Park, IT Park and Toy Park at Gondal District.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)