ICICI Bank, TVS Motor, Persistent Systems in spotlight

ICICI Bank has fully redeemed the outstanding notes for a total sum of JPY 10,034,050,000.00 (consisting of principal amount of JPY 10,000,000,000.00 and aggregate accrued amount of interest of JPY 33,900,000.00 from the last interest payment date to maturity date) on December 16, 2021.

Shares of RateGain Travel Technologies will debut on the bourses today. The issue price was Rs 425 per equity share.

TVS Motor Company has announced the launch of Marvel Spider-Man and Thor inspired scooters under the TVS NTORQ 125 SuperSquad Edition.

ATOSS, a Germany-based software provider for workforce management, has selected Persistent Systems to transform its customer relationship management with the help of Salesforce integrations.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures said that RSVP by Nykaa Fashion has collaborated with Nikhil Thampi for new-age western-wear designers to launch- Nikhil Thampi for RSVP.

Greenpanel Industries said that the normal operation of MDF Plant at Rudrapur is expected to be resumed by December 26, 2021.

Yes Bank said that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on December 21, 2021 to consider seeking shareholders' approval for raising of funds by issue of equity shares/ depository receipts/ convertible bonds/ debentures / warrants / any other equity linked securities, through permissible modes.

Engineers India has signed Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) for joint development of technology for large scale cultivation of algae and extraction of value-added products.

