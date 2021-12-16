Wipro, Sun Pharma, APSEZ, Indiabulls Housing Finance in focus

Wipro announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire LeanSwift Solutions, a Florida, US headquartered system integrator of Infor Products whose service capabilities include ERP, e-commerce, digital transformation, supply chain, warehouse management systems, business intelligence and integrations.

ICICI Bank said that the Reserve Bank of India has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 30 lakh on the bank for non-compliance with certain directions issued by RBI on 'Levy of Penal charges on non-maintenance of minimum balance in savings bank accounts'.

The board of directors of Power Grid Corporation of India has approved the payment of interim dividend of Rs. 7 per equity share for the Financial Year 2021-22.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced that one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries has received final approval from US FDA for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for generic Amphotericin B Liposome for Injection, 50 mg/vial Single-Dose Vial.

Cipla announced that it has acquired up to 33% of partnership interest in Clean Max Auriga Power LLP (Limited Liability Partnership). Clean Max Auriga Power LLP is a special purpose vehicle engaged in the business of production, supply and distribution of solar and wind or other renewable energy generation plant.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has signed Share Purchase Agreement with Adani Transmission (ATL) on 15th December 2021 for divestment of 100% equity stake of MPSEZ Utilities Limited (MUL).

Indiabulls Housing Finance founder Sameer Gehlaut will reportedly be selling 11.9% stake in the company via a block window deal on December 16. The deal size is pegged to be around Rs 1,500 crore.

Vakrangee Digital Ventures Limited (100% Subsidiary of Vakrangee) has tied up with PharmEasy (Axelia Solutions Private Limited) to provide online medicines & healthcare services to the unserved and underserved population of India.

