Jio set to roll out 5G network

Acquires spectrum in the 700MHz, 800MHz, 1800MHz, 3300MHz and 26GHz bandsJio has acquired spectrum in the 700MHz, 800MHz, 1800MHz, 3300MHz and 26GHz bands in the auctions conducted by the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India. The acquisition of the right to use this spectrum will enable Jio to build advanced 5G network.
Total cost of acquiring the right to use the above technology agnostic spectrum for a period of 20 years is Rs. 88,078 crore. As per terms of the spectrum auction, the spectrum payments have to be made over 20 equated annual instalments, with interest computed at 7.2% per annum.
