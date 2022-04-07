DCB Bank gains after RBI nod for reappointing MD, CEO

DCB Bank advanced 2.89% to Rs 80.05 after the Reserve Bank of India approved reappointing Murali M. Natrajan as the MD & CEO of the lender for two years.

The Mumbai-based private lender on Wednesday said that it received an approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the re-appointment of Murali M. Natrajan as the managing director & CEO, for another two years starting 29 April 2022 to 28 April 2024.

The re-appointment of Natrajan is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting of the bank, DCB Bank said in a statement.

Murali M Natrajan is serving as MD & CEO of DCB Bank since April 2009. He has 37 years of global experience in banking and financial services especially retail and SME Banking.

The net profit of DCB Bank declined 21.66% to Rs 75.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against Rs 96.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020. Total operating income rose 1% to Rs 878.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against Rs 869.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020.

DCB Bank is a new generation private sector bank with 367 branches across India as on 31 December 2021. It is a scheduled commercial bank regulated by the Reserve Bank of India. DCB Bank has contemporary technology and infrastructure, including ATMs, internet banking for personal as well as business banking customers and mobile banking app.

