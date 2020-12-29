DCB Bank receives reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL

DCB Bank announced that CRISIL has reaffirmed its Credit Rating CRISIL AA-/Stable for the Basel III Complaint Tier II Bonds Programme of Rs.150 crore.

CRISIL also reaffirmed CRISIL A1+ rating on the Short-Term Fixed Deposit Programme of the Bank.

CRISIL has also reaffirmed CRISIL A1+ rating on Rs.1,200 crore Certificates of Deposit Programme of the Bank.

CRISIL has also reaffirmed CRISIL A1+ (Assigned) rating on Rs.350 crore (enhanced from Rs.300 crore) on Short Term Bank Facilities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)