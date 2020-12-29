Lupin launches Mycophenolate Mofetil Tablets

Lupin announced today the launch of Mycophenolate Mofetil Tablets USP, 500 mg, after Lupin's alliance partner Concord Biotech (Concord) received an approval for its ANDA from the United States Food and Drug Administration.

Mycophenolate Mofetil Tablets USP, 500 mg, are the generic equivalent of CellCept Tablets of Roche Palo Alto LLC, indicated for the prophylaxis of organ rejection in recipients of allogeneic kidney, heart or liver transplants, and should be used in combination with other immunosuppressants.

Mycophenolate Mofetil Tablets USP (RLD: CellCept) had an annual sales of approximately USD 87 million in the U.

S. (IQVIA MAT October 2020).

