AU Small Finance Bank and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance announce strategic partnership

AU Small Finance Bank announced a partnership with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance to offer need and goal-based life insurance solutions.

AU Bank is rapidly expanding its distribution footprints across India and this tie-up between the two leading companies will further enrich its life insurance offering with an agile, accelerated, digital and paperless platform offered by ICICI Prudential Life.

Through this corporate agency arrangement, over 18 lakh customers of AU Bank across over 700 banking touchpoints in 13 states and 2 Union territories, will have an easy access to the entire suite of customer-centric protection and long-term savings products of ICICI Prudential Life. These products will enable customers to provide financial security to themselves and their families and help them achieve their financial goals.

