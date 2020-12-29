AU Small Finance Bank and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance announce strategic partnership

-
ALSO READ
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots NCDs aggregating Rs 1200 cr
Board of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company to consider NCD issue
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company to consider fund raising via NCD issue
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company's AUM cross Rs 2 lakh cr
Volumes soar at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd counter
-
AU Small Finance Bank announced a partnership with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance to offer need and goal-based life insurance solutions.
AU Bank is rapidly expanding its distribution footprints across India and this tie-up between the two leading companies will further enrich its life insurance offering with an agile, accelerated, digital and paperless platform offered by ICICI Prudential Life.
Through this corporate agency arrangement, over 18 lakh customers of AU Bank across over 700 banking touchpoints in 13 states and 2 Union territories, will have an easy access to the entire suite of customer-centric protection and long-term savings products of ICICI Prudential Life. These products will enable customers to provide financial security to themselves and their families and help them achieve their financial goals.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU