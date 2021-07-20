DCM Shriram Q1 PAT soars 125% YoY to Rs 158 cr

On a consolidated basis, DCM Shriram's net profit soared 124.67% to Rs 157.50 crore on 5.01% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 2,007.83 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.

Profit before tax jumped 140.14% to Rs 215.70 crore in Q1 FY22 as against Rs 89.82 crore in Q1 FY21. The Q1 earnings was declared during trading hours today, 20 July 2021.

DCM Shriram is a diversified company with presence agri-rural business, chlor-vinyl business and value added business (fenesta building systems- UPVC windows & doors).

Shares of DCM Shriram tanked 9.24% to Rs 957.05 on BSE. The stock traded in the range of Rs 955.25 to Rs 1,080.50 during the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)