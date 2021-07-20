Allsec Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd, Ind Bank Housing Ltd, Alok Industries Ltd and Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 July 2021.

Allsec Technologies Ltd lost 12.34% to Rs 466.2 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 29841 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12342 shares in the past one month.

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd tumbled 7.27% to Rs 31.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 78293 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ind Bank Housing Ltd crashed 7.17% to Rs 36.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16156 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4434 shares in the past one month.

Alok Industries Ltd corrected 6.56% to Rs 25.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 23.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.92 lakh shares in the past one month.

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd dropped 6.54% to Rs 54.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 33352 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16321 shares in the past one month.

