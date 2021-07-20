Power shares plunge

Power stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 51.52 points or 1.9% at 2655.49 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 5%), Adani Power Ltd (down 4.99%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 4.76%),Tata Power Company Ltd (down 2.03%),NTPC Ltd (down 1.98%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Siemens Ltd (down 1.57%), NHPC Ltd (down 1.54%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.22%), ABB India Ltd (down 0.77%), and Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (down 0.49%).

On the other hand, Thermax Ltd (up 0.46%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.21%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 226.66 or 0.43% at 52326.74.

The Nifty 50 index was down 79.65 points or 0.51% at 15672.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 261.08 points or 0.99% at 26120.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 73.55 points or 0.91% at 8000.54.

On BSE,1041 shares were trading in green, 2095 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

